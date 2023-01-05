Mid-Air Horror: Another Man Urinates on Woman on a Paris-Delhi Air India Flight
Another mid-air urination incident on Air India flight has come to the fore days after a similar event was reported
Ten days after the shocking incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another creepy episode of a male passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on an Air Flight from Paris to Delhi has come to the fore on Thursday, 6 January.
However, a senior Delhi police official told The Quint on that no penal action has been taken as the two parties reached a compromise after the accused gave a written apology.
But what had happened? Air India, in a statement, stated that a passenger on Air India Flight 142 from Paris to Delhi on 6 December 2022 relieved himself on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger when the latter was in the lavatory, reported news agency ANI.
The pilot of the aircraft reportedly conveyed the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Airport security was informed that the male passenger was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and was not following the instructions of the crew.
What about the incident 10 days ago?
A drunk man had allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on 26 November.
The Delhi police has identified the accused and said that the man lives in Mumbai but is a resident of a different state.
DCP Airport told The Quint that a case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) , and 510 (appearing in a public place, etc., in a state of intoxication, and causing annoyance to any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 23 of aircraft rules was registered. It is to be noted that no arrest has been made yet.
The police said they have formed several teams to nab the accused, and he will be arrested soon.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
