Indian Government Blocks Access to Pakistan-Based Streaming Platform

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has yet again invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

What's the news: Four social media accounts, two mobile apps, one smart TV app, and a website – all belonging to Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV – have been blocked, according to government-run channel Doordarshan News.

Cause of action: The ministry found that a web series on Vidly TV called Sevak: The Confessions was “detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order in the country,” as per DD News.