7 Indian, 1 Pak YouTube News Channel Blocked by Centre Over 'Anti-India' Content

The channels showed "fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country.”

The press release added, “The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc."

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States,” it said.

The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crore and were subscribed to by over 85 lakh users.