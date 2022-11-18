Shraddha Walkar Murder: How Delhi Police Is Investigating Aaftab Poonawala
With key evidence missing, how is the Delhi Police planning to build their case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala?
Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Poonawala in Delhi in May this year after a fight between the two. The accused then allegedly chopped her body into pieces and disposed of the parts at various locations in Delhi.
What Do the Police Have So Far?
Six-month-old CCTV footage from the area where couple lived in Chhatarpur
10-13 bones recovered from jungles of Mehrauli where Poonawala allegedly dumped parts of victim’s body
"The forensic team will determine if these bones even belong to Shraddha Walkar or not."Delhi Police Source to The Quint
Traces of blood found in the kitchen of the couple's rented house
A bag with Shraddha's articles, which will be sent to the victim's family for identification
Statements from a Chhatarpur doctor who treated Poonawala for a cut on right forearm at the end of May
Details of bank transfer of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account
What the Police Are Still Looking for
The victim's head and torso
The weapon – a foot-long saw – used to dismember her body, as told by the accused
Shraddha's mobile phone
Poonawala and Walkar's bloody clothes; the van in which they were discarded in has been seized by the police
What Next for Delhi Police?
More jungle searches
Poonawala's narco analysis
CCTV mapping of the south Delhi locality where the murder took place
