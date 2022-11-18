ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Walkar Murder: How Delhi Police Is Investigating Aaftab Poonawala

With key evidence missing, how is the Delhi Police planning to build their case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala?

Mythreyee RameshMeenakshy Sasikumar
Published
Gender
1 min read

Video Editor: Mythreyee Ramesh

With key evidence missing, how is the Delhi Police planning to build their case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case?

Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Poonawala in Delhi in May this year after a fight between the two. The accused then allegedly chopped her body into pieces and disposed of the parts at various locations in Delhi.

What Do the Police Have So Far?

  • Six-month-old CCTV footage from the area where couple lived in Chhatarpur

  • 10-13 bones recovered from jungles of Mehrauli where Poonawala allegedly dumped parts of victim’s body

"The forensic team will determine if these bones even belong to Shraddha Walkar or not."
Delhi Police Source to The Quint
  • Traces of blood found in the kitchen of the couple's rented house

  • A bag with Shraddha's articles, which will be sent to the victim's family for identification

  • Statements from a Chhatarpur doctor who treated Poonawala for a cut on right forearm at the end of May

  • Details of bank transfer of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account

What the Police Are Still Looking for

  • The victim's head and torso

  • The weapon – a foot-long saw – used to dismember her body, as told by the accused

  • Shraddha's mobile phone

  • Poonawala and Walkar's bloody clothes; the van in which they were discarded in has been seized by the police

What Next for Delhi Police?

  • More jungle searches

  • Poonawala's narco analysis

  • CCTV mapping of the south Delhi locality where the murder took place

