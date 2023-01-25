Imran Khan’s PTI Party Leader Fawad Chaudhry ‘Arrested’ From Lahore for Sedition

Fawad Chaudhry, a leader in Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was reportedly arrested in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 January.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib told Pakistani news outlet Dawn that police took Chaudhry into custody from his residence.

The arrest came shortly after the former federal minister publicly criticised Pakistan’s government for plotting to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.