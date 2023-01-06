BJP's Anti-Conversion Push in Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh: Why is Congress Silent?

After losing to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit took up conversion politics, a political expert told The Quint.

In the first part of this experiment, it raked up the issue of delisting converted tribals and held multiple rallies and public meetings to garner support for their agenda from Jashpur district in Northern Chhattisgarh. Jashpur has a sizeable population of Christians (22 percent, as per the 2011 census).

It demanded that those tribals who had converted to Christianity and had allegedly 'left the tribal ways of life', not be treated as tribals – and their Scheduled Tribe status be rescinded.

But Jashpur came as a failure for the BJP as it could not mobilise and further weaponise the tribal sentiments against those who follow Christianity.