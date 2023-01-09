Loan Fraud: Bombay HC Allows Release of Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband

What happened? The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 23 December 2022 over alleged irregularities in loans provided by ICICI to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group.

The couple had sought temporary bail to attend their son's wedding, which is to be held on 15 January. In their bail plea, they termed their arrest by the CBI "illegal."