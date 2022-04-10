Shehbaz Sharif, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Nominated to Replace Imran as Pakistan PM

Hours after the ousting of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Khan's party) have been nominated as prime ministerial candidates, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday, 10 April.

Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N, who chaired the no-trust vote session on Saturday night that led to the overthrow of the Khan government, had stated that the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday, and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.

Khan lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly with 174 members favouring the no-confidence resolution.

The National Assembly has been adjourned and will reconvene on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM.