Shehbaz Sharif, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Nominated to Replace Imran as Pakistan PM
Catch all the live updates on the political developments in Pakistan after Imran Khan was voted out as PM here.
Hours after the ousting of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Khan's party) have been nominated as prime ministerial candidates, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday, 10 April.
Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N, who chaired the no-trust vote session on Saturday night that led to the overthrow of the Khan government, had stated that the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday, and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.
Khan lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly with 174 members favouring the no-confidence resolution.
The National Assembly has been adjourned and will reconvene on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned before the no-trust vote on Saturday night
The Supreme Court of Pakistan had opened its doors at midnight, given the uncertainty surrounding the vote
"Welcome back to purana Pakistan", PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said after the vote's results were declared
Khan, late last night, denied local media reports claiming that he may sack General Bajwa after meeting him
PTI Nominates Shah Mahmood Qureshi for PM
Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has nominated former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its prime ministerial candidate, according to ARY News.
Qureshi, ahead of the no-trust vote, had added "former" to his Twitter bio that had initially said "Foreign Minister of Pakistan".
Opposition Nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Next PM
Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been nominated as Pakistan's PM candidate for the joint opposition, ARY News reported on Sunday.
He will contest unopposed if no other nominations are submitted to the Secretary of the National Assembly.
"We will not take any revenge, or put any innocent people in jails. But law will take its course," the Leader of Opposition had said in his speech to the Assembly right after the results of the no-trust vote were declared.
'Absolutely No Truth' in Khan's 'Foreign Conspiracy' Claims: US
The US State Department has stated that there's "absolutely no truth" in Imran Khan's claim that the US has masterminded a conspiracy to overthrow his government.
Khan has been consistently referring to the parliamentary revolt against him as a "foreign conspiracy".
A few days ago, he had even named Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the US diplomat allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.
Khan Becomes First PM to be Voted Out of Power
With Saturday night's vote, Khan, like all the 21 Pakistan PMs who came before him, got ousted before he could complete a five-year term.
This was, however, the first time that a Pakistani prime minister got voted out by his own parliament.
03:10 PM, 10 AprPTI Nominates Shah Mahmood Qureshi for PM
02:17 PM, 10 AprOpposition Nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Next PM
01:47 PM, 10 Apr'Absolutely No Truth' in Khan's 'Foreign Conspiracy' Claims: US
01:37 PM, 10 AprKhan Becomes First PM to be Voted Out of Power
01:01 PM, 10 AprIslamabad HC Hears Plea to put Imran, Ex-Ministers on Exit Control List
10:20 AM, 10 AprNightmare for Pakistan is Over, Time to Heal: Maryam Nawaz Sharif