Crackdown on Protesting Farmers, Vehicle Vandalised: What Happened in Buxar?

After a violent crackdown on protesting farmers in the middle of the night in Bihar’s Buxar district, the farmers set a police van on fire on Wednesday, 11 January. Angry locals also raided a power plant being built in the district, reported NDTV.

What were the farmers protesting against? The farmers had been demanding better rates for their land that is being acquired by the state-run power company in the district’s Chausa block.