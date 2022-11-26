Assam-Meghalaya Dispute: Fuel Supply Resumed, but Situation 'Not Very Good'
The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) had suspended fuel supply to Meghalaya over tensions.
Days after clashes erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border, officials said that though the situation remained tense, it was "under control," according to PTI. Meanwhile, fuel supply from Assam to Meghalaya, which was reportedly suspended on Thursday, has been resumed.
What happened? Five villagers from Meghalaya and an Assam Forest Guard were killed after the Assam Police allegedly opened fire on a "mob" on the morning of Tuesday, 22 November. The police claimed they acted in self-defence after the "mob" surrounded them as were following a truck smuggling timber along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
And then? Clashes erupted in Mukroh village, an area bordering Assam's West Karbi Anglong district and Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, where the firing allegedly took place. Several cases of stone-pelting were reported in Meghalaya, and at least five vehicles from outside the state were torched.
In the aftermath, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) – a petroleum workers' union – on Thursday said that its members would not load fuel onto tankers, stating that vehicles with number plates from Assam were allegedly being attacked in Meghalaya.
On Friday, following the assurance of the safety of tankers and workers from Assam, 20 oil tankers, guarded by armed personnel, entered Meghalaya from the neighbouring state, reported PTI.
What about border control? The Assam Police on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Meghalaya as the situation was still "not very good," according to PTI. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC continued to be imposed along the border areas.
Why it matters: There has been a long-standing dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya. Mukroh village falls in one of these areas.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
Topics: Assam Assam Police Border dispute
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.