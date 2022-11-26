Assam-Meghalaya Dispute: Fuel Supply Resumed, but Situation 'Not Very Good'

Days after clashes erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border, officials said that though the situation remained tense, it was "under control," according to PTI. Meanwhile, fuel supply from Assam to Meghalaya, which was reportedly suspended on Thursday, has been resumed.

What happened? Five villagers from Meghalaya and an Assam Forest Guard were killed after the Assam Police allegedly opened fire on a "mob" on the morning of Tuesday, 22 November. The police claimed they acted in self-defence after the "mob" surrounded them as were following a truck smuggling timber along the Assam-Meghalaya border.