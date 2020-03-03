Twitter on Who Should Takeover Modi’s Social Media on Women’s Day

Turns out, it was Modi’s own little way of celebrating the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrated on 8 March. On Tuesday afternoon, Modi took to social media to further announce that he would be giving away his “social media account to women whose life & work” inspired him. He tweeted, “This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”