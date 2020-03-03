Twitter on Who Should Takeover Modi’s Social Media on Women’s Day
No matter what’s happening around the country, Narendra Modi’s social media game is always A1. On 2 March, the Prime Minister surprised everyone with a very cryptic tweet about how he is planning on “giving up social media accounts.” Naturally, it left people curious.
Turns out, it was Modi’s own little way of celebrating the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrated on 8 March. On Tuesday afternoon, Modi took to social media to further announce that he would be giving away his “social media account to women whose life & work” inspired him. He tweeted, “This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”
Well, ever since Narendra Modi asked, Twitter has been flooded with people recommending women who would fit the bill. From the courageous women of Shaheen Bagh to brave journalists like Rana Ayyub, take a look at what netizens are saying.
