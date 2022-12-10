Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia: Can China’s Yuan Beat Dollar in Global Trade Deals?

There’s more in the statement, however, to perturb the US and its allies. The recent spat on oil prices has roiled relations with Riyadh which had refused to get on the US bandwagon against Russia.

The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+ slashed output by two million barrels per day in an effort to “stabilise” prices, which in short meant that the oil prices went up, assisting Moscow— a part of the grouping to a considerable extent.

The 23 countries in the grouping, including Iran and Venezuela which also face sanctions, effectively controls more than 79% of the world’s crude supplies. Saudi Arabia is India’s top supplier but China is the world's largest oil importer, and the bulk of that comes from Saudi Arabia with imports soaring 38 percent in mid-year.

Now the joint statement while ‘commending’ their oil trade volume also called for “development and consolidation of cooperation in the field of oil is in conformity with the common interests of both sides”. It also calls for stability. China doesn’t want soaring prices any more than the others. Besides, the Saudis don’t want the Chinese going towards cheaper Iranian or Russian oil.