'Will Not Be Bullied': US Senator Arrives in Taiwan, Defies Angry Beijing

A US lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, 25 August, despite pressure from Beijing to not visit the self-ruled island.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, who landed in Taiwan late on Thursday night and was welcomed on the airport tarmac by Director General of Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry Douglas Hsu, said her visit "was a message to Beijing."

"We will not be bullied,” she tweeted right after landing.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit earlier in August, China, which claims Taiwan as its own, had launched military drills near the island in retaliation.