Will Uniform Civil Code Be BJP’s Final Act in Ruling India’s Political Stage?

The BJP’s assessment is obvious from the robust defence of the Bill by Union Commerce Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. He said the UCC was made a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy by the Constituent Assembly after careful thought.

"It is the legitimate right of a member to raise an issue which is under the directive principles of the constitution, let this subject be debated... At this stage, to cast aspersions on the government and criticise the Bill at the introduction stage is uncalled for,” he said and asked the Chairman, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to allow introduction.

The Vice President subsequently, asked for a sense of the House, and thereafter, the Opposition sought a division where it was outnumbered miserably. The Bill’s admission could not be prevented – 63 members voted in favour and just 23 were in opposition to it.

This underscored that opposition parties were caught unprepared and had not expected the BJP to move on a private member’s UCC Bill so swiftly after the verdict. Beyond doubt, several of its members absented in the post-lunch session on Fridays when private members’ Bills are taken up.

Paradoxically, in the absence of a whip asking them to be present, several Opposition members from Congress and Trinamool Congress besides the Aam Aadmi Party, were absent during the discussion and at the time of voting.