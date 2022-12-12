Rajya Sabha Passes Wildlife Protection Bill: Wild Elephants Under Threat?

The most heavily criticised amendment was made to Section 43, specifically concerning elephants that come under Schedule I of the WLPA. The Section allows for people to own elephants to be used for "religious or any other purposes".

Outrage from conservationists comes due to vagueness of the clause "any other purposes," which could allow for any amount of loopholes in the treatment of elephants which are a protected species. This would also increase the demand for illegal capture of wild elephants.

Despite contestation from wildlife experts and activists, the bill was nonetheless passed to the upper house of the parliament.