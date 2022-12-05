What Was Josh Malihabadi’s True Passion, After All? Poetry Of Inquilab Or Love?

Josh’s feudal background from the erstwhile United Provinces and his exposure to the colourful milieu of Awadh and Agra clearly impacted not only his personality but also his poetry. A virtuoso dandy like his predecessor Daagh Dehlvi, Josh revelled in the intimate company of women and, occasionally, men. Unlike Faiz, who discards love and desire in favour of revolution, Josh is unabashed in serenading the irrationality of desire. Yet, in doing so, he remains true to his spirit of iconoclasm like in the following couplet.

Ya rab hisaar-e-najd se ab uth sake na ‘Josh'

Yūnaan de rahaa hai duhaai diya kare

Oh God, I cannot get up from the boundary of Najd

If Greece beckons me desperately, let it do so

Najd, a Saudi region associated with institutionalised religion and all its rigidity, snares, and irrationality is being used as a metaphor by Josh to describe his inability to shed the frenzy of desire and resume the pursuit of knowledge and poetry. He prefers Najd over Greece and for a progressive to do so is nothing short of blasphemy.

In his nazm titled Naqqad, where he gives his own Ars Poetica, Josh says,

Sher ho jaatā hai sirf ik jumbish-e-lab se nidhāl

Saañs kī garmī se pad jaatā hai is sheeshe mein baal

The couplet gets defeated by a mere quiver of the lip

It is the mirror that cracks with just the warmth of breath

For Josh, the intensity of desire is pervasive, overwhelming, and an agent of chaos. His Athena surrenders to Venus every once in a while.