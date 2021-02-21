Shayar-e-Inquilab: Josh Malihabadi’s Poems Spoke To Those in Power

Kaam hai mera taghayyur, Naam hai mera shabaab

Mera naara: inquilab-o-inquilab-o-inquilab

Author of the slogan that echoes in every protest, Josh Malihabadi was a poet who challenged the British in his fierce style of writing. The poet par excellence, Josh Malihabadi was also close to India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who he considered his ideal. Josh was conferred Padma Bhushan in the year 1954.

His fiery poetry was anti-establishment, anti-religiosity, and spoke directly to those in power. It is considered the blueprint for most resistance writing.

In this episode, meet Josh, the fearless poet, who never compromised on his principles. Also, in the podcast, The Quint's Fabeha Syed explains Josh's iconic nazm, 'Shikast e Zindan Ka Khwab'. Tune in.