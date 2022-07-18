UK, Rishi Sunak & PM Race: For Londoners, Ethnicity Seems to Matter Little

The Conservative Party leadership contest is now headed to its final stage, and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, looks certain to be one of the two final candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

This contest is different in more ways than one. In the previous Conservative leadership contest in 2019, there were only two women and one person of ethnic-minority background among the 10 contenders. This time, of those originally in contention, half were women and almost half were of ethnic minority background. Prime Minister Johnson had the most ethnically diverse Cabinet. And ironically, such a milestone was achieved by a distinctly right-of-centre party and not Labour.