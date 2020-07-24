COVID-19 Situation in Telangana Needs a Top-Gear Response Now

In terms of deaths, till the week of 26 May, 5-6 new deaths were reported per week and this increased nearly 4 times in the week ending 27 May. The peak in new deaths per week seems to have reached 62 on 15 July and has shown a16% drop in the week ending 22 July. All these computations are based on reported data and looking at these trends, it appears that COVID-19 may have peaked in Telangana. Of course, we will have to study trends over the next 2-3 weeks to see whether the trend is sustained.

Interestingly, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits were reporting 75% to 90% of all the reported cases in Telangana. This dropped to below 60% for the first time on the 10 July and this proportion has been steadily decreasing and on 22 July was less than a third of the reported cases in the State. This shows that the pandemic is now spreading to other districts in the State, including rural areas.