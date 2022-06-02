Talking Crypto, NFTs & Unicorns in Goa: It’s the Cash Flow, Silly!

Anyway, they were a savagely curious and opinionated bunch of millennial investors, so our exchanges got animated.

Millennial 1: “Why didn’t you invest in Zomato and Paytm?”

RB: “Because both were crazily valued and nowhere near making money. But I will look at Zomato once the stock falls to Rs 50, and PayTM if it touches Rs 500.”

Their loud sniggers came crashing into my earlobes. “Keep on waiting, old man … Zomato falling to Rs 50, he he, and Paytm to Rs 500, he he he. Are you nuts, old man?”

Wryly, I picked up my phone and WhatsApp-ed my millennial friend. “You know the price Zomato hit last week? Nearly Rs 50, right. And PayTM? Nearly Rs 500, right … so now, are you nuts, young man?”.

Feeling vengefully satisfied, I shut the phone, and allowed my beach memory to take over again…

Millennial 2: “But you must have invested in Nykaa? That’s making real money, right?”

RB: “Yes, I did. But I flipped it on listing day.”

Their shocked, collective sighs hit me bodily: “SIGHHH. How could you sell on the first day?”