India’s Unicorn Startups Need to Focus on Reputation & Avoid ‘Imposter Boys’

However, character and governance are not everything. They are the basic pizza base ingredients on which you build your unicorn toppings. If you want me to look beyond fancy unicorn-ese catch-phrases like ‘pivot’ (which I would call strategy jugaad), what makes a successful unicorn are the following three Os.

Orientation: You can bring a successful global product into the Indian market (think Paytm and mobile wallets), or you can take a successful local product global (think Ola). You need to know both your potential and limits so that you don’t bite off more than you can chew, but digest well what you chew.

Opportunity: Know why customers, investors, partners, and employees should care about you to see an opportunity for themselves where you see an opportunity for yourself – and know that threats will happen from any quarter.

Organisation: Be it structure, philosophy, goals, values, or strategy, know why you are doing something and what you won’t do and why.