From IPO Debacle to RBI Rap, What Went Wrong With Paytm?

After commanding India's largest initial public offering (IPO) in November, the share price of One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, tanked on debut.

Paytm has been struggling ever since. On Monday, 14 March, the share price fell 13 percent to an all time low of Rs 672, a 65 percent decline from the listing price of Rs 2,150. The share price declined another 10% or so by midday Tuesday.

This came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect, due to certain “material supervisory concerns."

Reports emerged that the RBI did this because of alleged data leaks to Chinese firms which reportedly own about 27 percent of Paytm. The company has denied this.

Here's a look at what's plaguing Paytm: