Bitcoin Drops 50% From November Peak, Lowest Levels Since July 2021

The value of Bitcoin, which has been on a downward trend since March, shed 5.42 percent on Monday, 9 May, and dropped below $34,000. It has now fallen by 50 percent from its peak value in November 2021.

Ethereum also fell around 4.6 percent in value.

Most major cryptocurrencies are under pressure, taking cues from stock markets around the world which have been declining due to hikes in interest rates, among other reasons.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei index was down by around 2 percent and NASDAQ was down by 1.4 percent on Monday, while Sensex has fallen nearly 4 percent in the past week.

With a total value of $650 billion, Bitcoin accounts for about a third of the cryptocurrency market.