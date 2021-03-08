New Delhi at Sea Over Rohingya Crisis: Will Dhaka Come Around?

Earlier the issue was also raised and discussed during the 19th Home Secretary level talks on 27 February between the two countries. "We have been in touch with Bangladesh to repatriate them [Rohingyas] back to Bangladesh. The issue figured at the recent home secretary-level talks [between the two countries]," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the weekly virtual media briefing.

Indian officials however argue that some of these refugees adrift at international waters are actually Bangladeshi nationals. Delhi insists that while ‘‘India will not leave them to flounder in the seas”, Bangladesh must take back these survivors as they are not ‘India’s responsibility’.

“They are not Bangladeshi nationals and in fact, they are Myanmar nationals. They were found 1,700 km (1,100 miles) away from the Bangladesh maritime territory and therefore, we have no obligation to take them,” Momen told Reuters.