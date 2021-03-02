Persecution, Living Conditions Push Rohingya To Seek Better Refuge

Rohingya people habitually reside in Northern Rakhine State of Myanmar, which shares borders with Bangladesh. Thus, settlements in Bangladesh refugee camps are one option for the majority of Rohingya due to its proximity.

Repatriation deals with Bangladesh have not worked because of the ongoing persecution in Myanmar.

Desperate refugees in the camps resort to smuggling and trafficking networks to reach Malaysia for a better life.

The perilous journey usually starts with crossing the Andaman Sea by boat to reach southern Thailand.

Upon arrival, human traffickers would detain them before they were released to enter Malaysia overland, after paying a huge sum of money. Those who could not pay would be tortured and sold into slavery.

However, increased patrols by Thai and Malaysian authorities caused Rohingya refugees to be stranded at sea for months due to boat turnbacks.

Fortunately, some found refuge in Aceh, Indonesia , after being rescued by fishermen and sheltered by local authorities.