Persecution, Living Conditions Push Rohingya To Seek Better Refuge
What factors compel Rohingya to take perilous journeys by sea and land to seek safety?
After India’s Coast Guard rescued a boat carrying 81 refugees, Bangladesh has refused to take them in, citing they have no obligation towards Myanmar refugees. This article explains everything you need to know about the plight of Myanmar refugees.
Myanmar’s military coup in February has revived about the persecution of Rohingya, among the refugees.
The United Nations has Rohingya as: “The most persecuted minority in the world” due to the systematic discrimination they face.
The coup might have put Rohingya in an even more precarious situation. Many of them are now to their homeland.
Ever since they were rendered stateless through the 1982 Burma Citizenship Law, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled to neighbouring countries, especially Bangladesh.
1. Journey To Safety
Malaysia has been another destination country for Rohingya since the 1970s. However, being registered as refugees with the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Malaysia does not guarantee .
Rohingya people live at the margin of society and are considered illegal migrants under the local laws.
What factors, then, compel Rohingya to take perilous journeys by sea and land to seek safety?
Rohingya people habitually reside in Northern Rakhine State of Myanmar, which shares borders with Bangladesh. Thus, settlements in Bangladesh refugee camps are one option for the majority of Rohingya due to its proximity.
because of the ongoing persecution in Myanmar.
Desperate refugees in the camps resort to smuggling and trafficking networks to reach Malaysia for a better life.
The perilous journey usually starts with crossing the Andaman Sea by boat to reach southern Thailand.
Upon arrival, human traffickers would detain them before they were released to enter Malaysia overland, after paying a huge sum of money. Those who could not pay would be tortured and sold into slavery.
However, caused Rohingya refugees to be stranded at sea for months due to boat turnbacks.
Fortunately, , after being rescued by fishermen and sheltered by local authorities.
But their journey did not stop there. across the Straits of Malacca to reach Malaysia. This is due to family reunions and in Indonesia.Expand
2. Push Factors
Two main factors push Rohingya refugees to keep taking these risky journeys.
First, decades of systematic discrimination and persecution by Myanmar have forced Rohingya refugees to flee. Having no citizenship means they are deprived of basic rights of livelihoods and freedom of movement.
Following the military crackdown in 2017, which led to 745,000 Rohingya refugees seeking shelter in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must take measures to prevent genocide against this ethnic minority.
put Myanmar under a one-year state of emergency. Leaders of the National League for Democracy – the party that recently – and other key politicians were detained.
Worryingly, the military general in power, , engineered the 2017 brutal crackdown targeting Rohingya people, which democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi .
Second, lack of livelihood and educational opportunities cause refugees to leave Bangladesh and look for a better place, such as Malaysia. Being marooned in overcrowded and under-resourced refugee camps in Bangladesh, they are not able to sustain themselves.
Competition for resources with the impoverished locals also creates friction between the refugees and host society.
The lack of jobs and proper schooling leads Rohingya people to seek a better future, only to find themselves becoming victims of human trafficking syndicates.Expand
3. Could International Sanctions Work?
For instance, the US imposed broad sanctions on Myanmar after the crackdown on student protests in 1988, before finally .
To minimise the impacts of sanctions on the general public, the US then targeted sanctions against certain individuals and industries. In 2019, following the military operations against Rohingya, the US imposed .
However, these efforts did not stop the genocide against Rohingya and the oppression of other ethnic minorities like Kachin and Chin.
On the one hand, such sanctions would apply some pressure on Myanmar to be accountable. On the other hand, these actions could also be used by the military junta to justify and maintain their authoritarian rule and suspicion of the West.Expand
4. Sharing Responsibility
Moving forward, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must abandon its “non-interference” policy regarding the plight of Rohingya.
Over the years, rhetorical condemnations of Myanmar – one of the last three members to join the regional bloc – have been directed by Malaysia and Indonesia individually instead of collectively by ASEAN members.
In this regard, there should be closer co-operation with and support for Bangladesh, which bears the strains of hosting .
Besides the monetary cost of hosting Rohingya – estimated to be – Bangladesh needs to be supported through development projects that meet the needs of both refugees and the locals hosting them.
Livelihood and educational opportunities are crucial to empower the Rohingya community and instil a sense of dignity and hope in their future.
Most importantly, the repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar must come with citizenship and equal rights.
ASEAN should uphold its as an inclusive regional community that acts to save lives rather than merely becoming an economic bloc motivated solely by trade and investment at the expense of human rights.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
