Russia-Ukraine War: How Ukrainians Ruled USSR After Stalin for 31 Years

At the top of a hill overlooking the silent Dnieper River as it flows through Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Khreschatyi Park hosts an ensemble of monuments.

A bronze statue shows a Russian and a Ukrainian worker joining hands to hold up the Soviet Order of Friendship of People, an award given to organisations and persons for strengthening “inter-ethnic and international friendship and cooperation for economic, political, scientific, military and cultural development of the Soviet Union”.

A granite stele commemorates the Pereyaslav Council of 1654, at which the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky and other leaders of the autonomous Cossack Hetmanate pledged allegiance to Russia in exchange for protection against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth – leading to the eventual Russification of the region that is now Ukraine.