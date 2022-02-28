Russia-Ukraine War: How Putin Is Losing the Perception Battle to the West

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has many fronts. There is the Russian invasion of Ukraine and war, the current Ukrainian resistance led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO and Russian tensions and the former’s sanctions on Russia, the diplomatic battle playing out at the United Nations and the chanceries of the world, and the information war for gaining favourable global perceptions.

Russia is doing poorly on all these fronts. Its military action is not unfolding as Russian President Vladimir Putin had anticipated. That is evident from his decision to up the kinetic action and bring in the nuclear dimension. These steps will only contribute to the impression that some sections of the western media are projecting to global public opinion that Putin is perhaps not all there. This is notwithstanding the fact that in strategic terms, the activation of Russia’s nuclear defence forces is a strong signal to the US and its NATO allies of Putin’s willingness to go up the escalation ladder.