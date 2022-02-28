Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Forces on Alert, US Says 'Unacceptable'

Meanwhile, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to meet at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to hold negotatition talks.

As many as 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Russian onslaught, as per Ukraine. Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands, even as fighting for the capital city continues.

Russia HAD launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as "republics" independent from Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is Europe's largest military trouble since the Second World War.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)