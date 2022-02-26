India Abstains on UNSC Resolution Against Russia, Explains Reasons For It

India, along with China and the United Arab Emirates, abstained on a Security Council resolution on Friday, 25 February, condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution proposed by the US and Albania sought to declare that Russia has committed acts of aggression against Ukraine and the situation is a breach of international peace and security.

It had also demanded for Russia to completely withdraw its military forces from within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

With the backing of nearly 60 countries, it received 11 votes in favour, giving it a majority in the 15-member Council, but was nullified by the Russian veto on Friday evening.

This was expected as Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.