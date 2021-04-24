I Didn’t Intend to Impute Motives to the Court: Dushyant Dave

Observations made by Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat in the course of hearing of the suo motu petition on COVID-19 issues have deeply pained me and demand response.

Justice Rao observed, “You have read the order. Is there any intention to transfer the case?”

Justice Bhat said, “We never said a word and did not stop the High Courts. We asked the Centre to go to High Courts and report to them. What kind of perception are you talking about? Talk about these proceedings.”

Justice Rao added, “Mr Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate, you have imputed motives to us without reading the order.”

In the course of the hearing, my response was, “It was a genuine perception because you have done it in the past."