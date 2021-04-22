SC Takes Up COVID Issues Suo Motu, Appoints Harish Salve as Amicus
On 22 April, the Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of the crisis unravelling in the country due to the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court registered a case, suo motu, on the management of issues arising in various states due to rising COVID cases.
While taking up the case, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also appointed Senior Advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae to assist the court on this matter.
“We as a court wish to take suo motu cognisance of certain issues. We find that there are 6 high courts – Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, MP, Calcutta, and Allahabad. They are exercising jurisdiction in best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources.”Supreme Court
SC Might Transfer Cases Pending Before High Courts to Itself
During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court whether the central government should make submissions before the various high courts as now the apex court itself will be hearing the matter.
In light of this submission, the court said it will examine whether to transfer these issues from the high courts to itself at a later stage.
The Supreme Court further said that it will be issuing a notice to the relevant parties on the following primary issues:
- supply of oxygen,
- supply of essential drugs,
- method and manner of vaccination and,
- power to declare a lockdown
“We want the power to clear lockdown to be with states and should not be judicial decision. We issue notice to the central government on these issues.”Supreme Court
