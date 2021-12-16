Rahul’s ‘Rule of Hindus’ Comment: Why Cong Needs Its Own Vocabulary

Last week, in a bid to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its many Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) affiliates, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi erred grievously. At a well-attended rally in Jaipur on 12 December, he said, “This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvawadis … Hindutvawadis have to be ousted, and the rule of Hindus brought about in the country."

In making a distinction between “Hindus” and “Hindutvawadis”, the Congress leader made a valid point, and, expectedly, was at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders. Blurring the distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, the latter simply accused Gandhi of attacking Hindus.

But Rahul seriously blundered in describing India as “a land of Hindus” and stressing that “the rule of Hindus” needed to be restored in the country. In the process, the Congress annoyed a vast swathe of those who might have been expected to back his definition of Hindutva, a political construct promoting Hindu majoritarianism, and distinct from Hinduism, a liberal religion.