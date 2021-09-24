Quad’s Focus on Indo-Pacific & Taiwan Shows Growing Unity Against China

Over the past year, China has adopted a forward-looking defence posture. It has flown its fighter jets over Taiwan, built air bases in the territories bordering India and, most recently, voiced its opposition to Australia buying nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK.

Not so long ago, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, denigrated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or “Quad”) grouping, saying it would “dissipate like sea foam” in the Indian Ocean, and called it nothing more than a “headline-grabbing” exercise.

It is worth pondering why a “dissipating seafoam” suddenly warrants such a proactive defence posture.