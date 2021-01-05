Will India Be Decisive On QUAD – As US Wishes – To Offset China?

China hopes that the next US administration under President-elect Joe Biden will adopt a ‘sensible approach’ and restore normalcy to the bilateral relations. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi recent said in an interview that “China-US relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening.”

Surely, as the new president, it is Biden’s prerogative to decide on how much to retain of what outgoing President Donald Trump has built. Nevertheless, Trump’s strategic investment for the success of America’s Indo-Pacific strategy will not go to waste as Joe Biden is most likely to continue with his predecessor’s policy stance on China.