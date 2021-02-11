Biden Dials China’s Xi, Voices Concerns Over ‘Human Rights Abuses’
Biden also spoke about the crackdown in Hong Kong as well as China’s “increasingly assertive actions in the region.”
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 10 February, spoke with China President Xi Jinping and voiced his “fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices” and “human rights abuses in Xinjiang” among other things, a statement from the White House said.
While extending his greetings and well wishes to the Chinese on the occasion of Lunar New Year, President Biden also spoke about the crackdown in Hong Kong as well as China’s “increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” the statement further said.
The two presidents also spoke about ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation.
“President Biden committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies,” the statement read.
Biden also reiterated his priority of protecting the security of Americans as well as “preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
