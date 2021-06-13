China, COVID, Climate: What Is Being Discussed at G7 Summit?

At the G7, the leaders discussed the ‘Build Back Better World’ (B3W) project, which is aimed to compete with China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure. China’s project has been criticised for saddling small countries with huge amounts of debt.

This rival plan aims at building infrastructure in poorer nations through a “value-driven, high-standard and transparent” partnership. This project comes after Biden met to address the “strategic competition with China” and the commitment needed to “help meet the tremendous infrastructure need in low and middle-income countries”, the White House said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday, 12 June, and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.