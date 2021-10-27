Normalising 'Encounters': When Police Assume Role of Judge, Jury and Executioner

The numbers here speak for themselves. According to a report in the Indian Express, all 74 ‘encounter’ deaths investigated by the Uttar Pradesh police, between March 2017 to July 2020, received a clean chit during magisterial inquiries. Meanwhile, closure reports filed by the police were accepted by the court in 61 cases. This amounts to closing the investigation in 82 percent of cases. In one of the 17 cases studied in our report mentioned above, the closure report was filed by the police stating that as per their investigation, the “encounter” was found to be genuine. This police version was unquestionably accepted by the Judicial Magistrate. In fact, the NHRC too in its closure order, made no mention of the police statements that were absolutely contradictory to the corroborating evidence gathered during its investigation.

In the absence of a binding FIR requirement against the alleged police officers involved in the killing, there is enough scope left for them to escape judicial scrutiny. As in the infamous case of Vikas Dubey, not even the dramatic overturning of a vehicle could ensure enough convincing of the evident lies in the police narrative. Later, the Inquiry Commission set up to probe the staged killing gave a clean chit to the Uttar Pradesh Police. The police claims were accepted without contradictions and no rebuttals were made.

In PUCL v State of Maharashtra (2014), the apex court stressed that “killings in police encounters required independent investigation,” for they affected the credibility of the law and criminal justice system. In cases of extrajudicial killings, however, the bias towards the police’s actions, which is at the heart of such investigation, is not seen with a lens of criticism but celebrated as a just response to pander to the public’s consciousness.