'Assam Police on Encounter Spree': Delhi-Based Lawyer Approaches NHRC

Assam police fired at an another alleged dacoit, Jainal Abedin, on the same day, killing him. The gun battle occurred at Dhing, about 28 km from Nagaon, NDTV reported.

Speaking to the press, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra said, "We had inputs that Abedin is going to loot a residence in Nagaon area within a very short span of time with his group. Led by Additional SP Dhurba Bora, police launched a massive manhunt at his residence and warned him to surrender with his arms but he fired at the policemen and in retaliation, the police team fired at him and he got injured. He was rushed to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead."

A legislator from Dhing, meanwhile, referred to the shootout as an instance of "targetting the minorities".

Aminul Islam said, "The Assam police is staging such fake encounters to target minority people. From what I know about the victim, he wasn't a dacoit but a brash drunkard."