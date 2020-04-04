Yes, PM Modi, We’ll Light Candles — What’s Your Plan After That?

As we near the halfway mark in the 21-day lockdown decreed by the Indian government, the question needs to be asked: what next?

The Prime Minister has had us clap our hands and bang pots and pans one Sunday evening; this Sunday night he wants us to light candles and diyas. The public will be happy to oblige – but what does the PM intend to do himself after the current lockdown comes to an end?

Although the Cabinet Secretary was quick to dismiss rumours of an extension of the duration of lockdown, there are concerns about the trajectory of COVID-19 disease after it is lifted. Many have stated that 21 days would not be enough, and some have even suggested that nothing short of an extension of the lockdown to 49 days would end the threat of the virus. Despite what the authors of a widely shared study suggest, the experience in China shows us that the beneficial impact of the lockdown would be revealed only after a few weeks. Similar experiences can be seen in various other regions that have locked down their societies.