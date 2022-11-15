Will Pak's New Army Chief Draft A Better India Policy Amidst Political Crisis?

Sharif has the option of appointing the Senior-most general and going strictly by the rules. According to Article 243(3) of the Constitution, the president appoints the service chiefs on the recommendation of the prime minister after ‘consultation’, when the rank is above that of a Lieutenant-General or equivalent.

The process is that a list of the four-five Senior officers and their files are sent to the PMO by the Ministry. In most countries, such a list would be carefully vetted by the Ministry. In Pakistan, it is said to be simply a post office. Then comes the interesting part. The PMO is supposed to deliberate on this, and an ‘informal’ consultation is supposed take place with the outgoing chief.

Khan tried to keep to this process when he publicly declared that he would like to 'interview' prospective candidates for the ISI Chief. There are no clear rules here in the constitution, but it was quite unprecedented for the PM to do this, usually relying on the ‘advice’ of the chief.

If this new ‘tradition’ is followed, the Sharif will have to accept the ‘informal recommendation’ of the army chief and just go with that, or equally constitutionally, ( and with more transparency) he could just choose the Senior-most. That’s the safest bet.