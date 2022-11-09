Janitor to Congressman: Shri Thanedar, the Fifth Indian American in US Congress

In 2018, he threw his hat in the ring in the Democratic primary, and contested for the post of Michigan's Governor – which he lost.

Some of his poll promises at the time included a a $15 minimum wage, and paid sick leave for working people. "I’ll never forget what it’s like to live in poverty, and I’ll never stop working to lift families out of it," he had said.

Later, however, he became a member of the Michigan State House in 2020, and beat as many as eight candidates to become the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. He then went on to represent the third district in the Michigan House.

In the 2022 midterms, Thanedar ran from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, replacing Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib, who instead ran from the 12th district.