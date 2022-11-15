Global Population Touches 8 Billion, India to Be Most Populated Country in 2023

What Does This Mean for Countries?

This key shift in age distribution gives countries an opportunity for economic growth per capita or “demographic dividend.” In order to maximise the benefits of this trend, the UN suggests that countries should invest in the further development of their human capital by ensuring access to health care, better quality of education, and promoting opportunities for productive employment.

On the other hand, countries with aging populations are advised to take steps to adapt public programmes to the growing number of older persons. Steps include ensuring universal health care, long-term care systems while improving the sustainability of social security and pension systems.

Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs said in a statement, “Rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combatting hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult. Conversely, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to health, education and gender equality, will contribute to reducing fertility levels and slowing global population growth.”