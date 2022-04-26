Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Issued Passport To Return to Pakistan: Report

The Pakistan government on Monday, 25 April, issued a new passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

Nawaz Sharif was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

Since being let out of jail, he has been living in London for the last two years.