Attempt to Assassinate Imran Khan Takes Pakistan Into Dangerous Political Waters

Building on this equivalence of the so-called “long march” with “jihad,” the PTI issued a call for demonstrations to start after Friday prayers on 4 November.

The Pakistan government has responded by condemning the assassination attempt. But Minister Rana Sanaullah also told the PTI: “It is [a] law of nature: those who ignite fire may also burn in it.”

The national government has also demanded “the Punjab government constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the attack”.

Others have raised questions about the security extended to the former prime minister in the province of Punjab, where a PTI government is in power.