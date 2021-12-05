'Heart-Wrenching': Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi, and Others React to Nagaland Tragedy
While Owaisi called for the home minister's sacking, Subramanian Swamy seemed to point fingers towards China.
After 13 villagers and a soldier were killed in Nagaland in a counter-insurgency operation went wrong due to a case of 'mistaken identity' on Saturday, 4 December, politicians and journalists from all corners of the political spectrum have reacted to the tragedy.
Leading the charges against the government was Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted about the killings, asking the Home Ministry about the safety of civilians and security forces in the country.
Gaurav Gogoi, who is a two-time Member of Parliament and the Deputy Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha expressed his condolences via a tweet.
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted his condolences while calling for Home Minister Amit Shah's sacking.
Ripun Bora, who is a leader of the Indian National Congress , demanded an inquiry into the firing incident.
The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already condemned the incident and appealed for peace, while asserting that justice will be delivered with the "law of the land."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his anguish over the incident.
Additionally, Subramanian Swamy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha posted a cryptic tweet about Nagaland vis-à-vis China.
Journalists were also left in shock with respect to the killings.
Shekhar Gupta lamented about the central government not doing enough to resolve tensions with rebels, while Rana Ayyub called the incident a "cold blooded murder."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.