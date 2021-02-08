‘Kashmir Day’: What Explains Pakistan’s ‘Hold’ Over J&K Narrative?

Recently, the Pakistani government celebrated ‘Kashmir Day’ with rallies, speeches and the inevitable seminars. Top leaders of the country vied with each other to show their ‘solidarity’ with the Kashmiris. With the Army watching, that’s a wise plan. But in the midst of the solemn speeches and chest-beating, there was enough to make the whole show a parody.

Particularly hilarious was the sight of a President of Pakistan holding aloft a banner for Kashmiri freedom in so-called ‘Azad Kashmir’, alongside its ‘prime minister’ who was just recently charged with treason and disloyalty to Pakistan, by the very authorities in Islamabad who declare that he and his territory are independent. It’s just one of the many ironies that dot the ‘Kashmir story’ that Pakistan showcases, and it gets particularly funny around this time of the year.