Pak Must Vacate India’s Gilgit-Baltistan Territory: Centre

The Centre has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate the Indian territory of Gilgit-Baltistan which the Imran Khan government declared as its provisional fifth province on Sunday, 1 November.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government has decided to grant the "provisional-provincial status" to Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947.