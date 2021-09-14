‘False Chargesheets’: Citizens Mark One Year of Umar Khalid’s Imprisonment

To mark one year of PhD scholar Umar Khalid's continuing imprisonment after his arrest in the “infamous FIR 59” of the Delhi Riots, activists and citizens held a public meeting at the Press Club of India on Monday, 13 September, to condemn the “openly communal, false charge-sheets, doctored evidence and dubious witness statements” used to "rob bright young people like Umar Khalid of their freedom.”

The speakers at the meeting included Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan, Zafarul Islam Khan (Ex-Chairperson, Delhi Minorities Commission), among others. The programme was moderated by author and activist Farah Naqvi.