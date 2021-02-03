Family of Fierce Women: Meet Dalit Labour Activist Held at Singhu

"A lot of labourers who understand corporate and State repression had joined in hands with the farmers' protest in December, Nodeep's group was one of them," says Rajvir as she recalls how her younger sister was asked to resign from the factory she worked in because she was a part of the agitation.

Nodeep was working part-time in a factory in the Kundli industrial area since the lockdown lifted to arrange funds for her future education. This is how she joined the labour union and was actively fighting for unduly withheld wages.

“On 28 December, when she and other members of MAS had gone to demand for their pending wages, the protesters were fired at. The police, had instead, filed a counter FIR on the protesters. There was another protest held on 12 January after which Nodeep was targetted, arrested and charged with attempt to murder and extortion,” Rajvir said.