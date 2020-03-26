Kabul Gurudwara Attack Victim Tian Singh’s Family Write to PM Modi

“In this regard, we request you and your government to please facilitate and arrange immediate transportation/airlift of mortal remains of my husband/father from Kabil to Delhi and we would like to perform his last rites here in Delhi as we don’t have any blood relative in Kabul and my other children/siblings are in USA and United Kingdom and they also can’t travel either to New Delhi or to Kabul due to ongoing COVID 19 crisis.”

Letter from Rajeet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh to PM Narendra Modi